FG tasks traditional, religious leaders on out-of-school children reduction

…as CAN seeks return of mission schools to original owners

The Federal Government has urged traditional rulers and religious leaders in the country to support and complement its various efforts aimed at reducing the high number of out-of-school children estimated at 10.5 million, as well as the other challenges in the nation’s basic education sector.

This came as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) demanded the return of all mission schools in the country to their original owners, as a way to arrest the gradual erosion of values and morals in schools.

Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke at the one-day consultative meeting of the National Planning Committee on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) with religious leaders on the modalities for the conduct of NPA in all basic education institutions in Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja, said the support of religious and traditional leaders was very key.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, further acknowledged the key role being played by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country, even as he appealed for their support for the NPA exercise commencing on Monday, June 6 in the southern part of the country.

According to him, the dearth of data on basic education has remained a major challenge to its implementation in Nigeria as education planners and decision-makers had to make do with data that is not up-to-date or out rightly falsified.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of CAN, Joseph Daramola, who also spoke at the consultative meeting, decried that gradual erosion of the nation’s cherished values and morals in schools with examination malpractice becoming a norm in many schools across the country.

He said it was unfortunate that it is no longer only students that are involved in examination malpractice but parents and teachers are also culprits in this, urging government and regulatory authorities to be firm on issues of discipline.

 

