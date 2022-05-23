News

FG tasks underwriters over innovative products

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

…as NAICOM commissions portal

 

PENETRATION

The data reservoir is one of the regulator’s initiatives to deepen insurance market and increase penetration

 

To capture a larger percentage of Nigerians, the Federal Government has called on insurance industry operators to develop products based on data and customer preferences. Giving the advice in Abuja during the commissioning of National Insurance Commission Portal, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, noted that the NAICOM Portal must serve as the central database and sole repository of all insurance data connected to government databases in the country.

 

She said that the current insurance penetration, a measure of the contribution of insurance to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.88 for 2021, was very low, stressing that this indicated a low Insurance sector development contribution to the national economy. She added that it also showed that there were abounding opportunities for growth in the market.

 

According to her, “there is a need, therefore, to develop new innovative products based on data and customer preferences and introduction of new channels of distribution beyond the traditional channels to reach new segments of the market. “There is also a need for cooperation with other agencies of government to enforce compulsory insurances in the country.”

 

The minister maintained that stakeholders in the industry must consciously and intentionally spread the reach of insurance from the major cities and few states to other regions of the country, especially the rural areas, adding that low penetration in the retail end of the market must also be addressed through vigorous drive of inclusive Insurance like micro insurance and takaful.

 

“In addition, deliberate attention must be given to the low insurance literacy and education in the country. Strategies must be put in place for insurance education, awareness and enlightenment,” she said.

 

She submitted that massive sensitization must be done on both traditional and new media on the benefits of Insurance. “I want to advice that insurance education should be introduced in the education curriculum from primary to tertiary schools,” she stated.

 

On claims payment, she said the unsatisfactory response to settlement of claims by underwriters had greatly contributed to the prevailing poor public perception and lack of trust and confidence in the insurance Industry, stressing that indeed, prompt claims payment is the best advertisement for the industry, therefore all genuine claims that have been duly verified and due process followed, should be paid promptly.

 

She maintained that NAICOM must put in place mechanisms to ensure insurance companies meet their obligations to policyholders by paying claims promptly as that is the major reason they exist in the first place, adding that claims payment determines the valuable structure of the industry in the economy.

 

On his part, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, said the NAICOM Portal was one of the initiatives of the Commission being pursued to deepen the insurance market and increase the penetration to the level that is consistent with the nations economy.

 

“As some of us may be aware, the Commission in July 2009, embarked on a comprehensive computerisation effort tagged project e-regulation that was meant to transform its operational procedures and the conduct of its regulatory responsibilities by providing a robust, world class ICT Infrastructure to help implement an automated business processes internally and for industry wide supervision via an integrated platform,” he said.

 

Thomas noted that prior to the development of the portal, the processing of applications required that applicants physically drop off their applications at the Commission with the attendant challenges of delays in processing times, wasted manpower hours due to back-andforth in application processing as well as ineffective application tracking system.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Misconduct: Police Commission dismisses ACP, 2 SPs, 3 DSPs, 4 others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…reduces ranks of 9 officers, reprimands 18, The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the dismissal of 10 senior officers as well as the reduction in rank of nine others. A breakdown of the dismissed officers included an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SPs), three Deputy Superintendents, and […]

lai Mohammed)
News

FG to tackle ritual killings, ensure responsible social media use

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has revealed plans “to launch a national sensitisation campaign against ritual murders”. According to the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government is worried that “ritual killings have assumed a worrisome dimension in recent years”. A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), had […]
News

How Mike “Tate” Tetreault Finds Personal Fulfillment as a Talent Manager

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Michael Tetreault (aka “Tate”) had a vision for his future that he turned into reality. That vision was born out of facing a life of adversity and learning to be an overcomer. Growing up on the drug ridden streets of his hometown in Massachusetts, Tate had no opportunity for a better life. But he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica