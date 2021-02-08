FG tasks unity colleges on reforms, quality education

…pledges to restructure schools

The Federal Government has said there was need to reform the method of teaching and learning in the 110 Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as ‘Unity Colleges’, in order to ensure delivery of quality education in line with global best practices.

This came as the government pledged to address the challenges of poor management and leadership style, inadequate classrooms, staff and students indiscipline, inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate staff welfare, poor academic performance, and inadequate funding which has resulted to dilapidated furniture and unfinished projects in Unity Colleges.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who delivered the keynote address at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges with the theme, ‘Restructuring Our Educational System

to suit our challenging times’ on Monday in Abuja, stressed the need to have Nigerian students address societal needs

He further charged the principals not to be deterred by the challenges bedevilling the education sector, but brace up to their responsibilities and return the colleges to centres of excellence by teaching and nurturing the students to achieve expected behaviours.

According to him, the establishment of six new Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCS) would go a long way in promoting the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance.

