News

FG tasks workers on value addition to governance

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan, yesterday said the Federal Government was making huge investments in human capital development in order to empower civil servants to create more value for sustainable governance in the country.

The head of service, who urged workers to see their employment as a privileged position to add reasonable value to governance and also make commitment towards self development, stated that with the enormous investments that government is making on the civil service, every individual worker must be accountable to government. Yemi-Esan disclosed this recently in Abuja when she addressed participants at the opening ceremony of a three -day ‘Train the Trainer Workshop in Job Objectives Setting’, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria. She noted that effort were being made to frequently train and re-train all categories of workers in the federal civil service, and also pursue with vigour people friendly reform policies.

She said: “I state that if your approach to work is as a necessary evil, you should be conscious of the fact that there are things you can do to get some value out of it. “I’m indeed desirous that going forward we all will see what we do as not only an opportunity to be of service but to ultimately develop ourselves to be the best the service can ever hope for.”

