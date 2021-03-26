News Top Stories

FG tenders $1.3m cash recovered in ex-Air Chief’s house in court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, tendered before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja a cash sum of 1.3 million dollars recovered from the Abuja mansion of retired Air Commodore Umar Mohammed. The foreign currency was tendered by government and was admitted as exhibit after it was counted in the open courtroom with the aid of electronic counting machine.

The exhibit was tendered during the continuation of trial of Commodore Mohammed over alleged fraud and money laundering charges brought against him by government. At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji, tendered the as exhibit along with various other currencies, with an explanation that they were recovered from the defendant’s possession.

However, the defence counsel, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), thereafter cross examined the prosecution witness, Stephen Olatubosun, through whom the exhibit was tendered. The lawyer, thereafter, informed the court of his client’s intention to file a no case submission on the ground that prima facie case has not been established against him.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, after listening to parties in the matter, ordered the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court to deposit the foreign currency with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, pending conclusion of the trial.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 27, for adoption of final addresses, by the parties in the no case submission motion. The retired Air Chief is facing a three-count charge of alleged money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and classified documents without authority. He was accused of receiving 1.3 million dollars cash from one Worldwide Consortium PTY Ltd in 2016, through his company Easyjet Airlines in violation of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel, electricity prices: Osun NLC rallies workers for today’s strike

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on workers in the state to abide by a directive of its national body to participate in the strike action scheduled for today to protest federal government’s hike in fuel price and the electricity tariff.   Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo yesterday, the […]
News

Healthy sleep habits can lower risk of heart failure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) said adults with the healthiest sleep patterns had a 42 per cent lower risk of heart failure regardless of other risk factors compared to adults with unhealthy sleep patterns.   These are the findings of a new research published yesterday in ‘Circulation,’ a flagship journal of the American Heart […]
News

Mailafia spends short time with DSS after honouring invitation

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who was invited again by the Directorate of State State Services (DSS) office Jos on Monday has been released after a short interrogation. He arrived the Jos office of the DSS at noon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica