FG threatens to blacklist insurance brokers over non-payment of death benefits

The Federal Government has threatened to blacklist insurance brokers handling the accounts of the civil servants for non-settlement of their death benefits. This was disclosed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, yesterday at a meeting with officials of the Group Life Insurance Policy for Federal Civil Servants.

According to a release by the Deputy Director, Communications, in her office, M A Ahmed, Yemi-Esan expressed her displeasure on the issue even as she noted that the dead could not de-fend themselves urging the officials to immediately remedy the situation

She said the government was doing its best to improve the welfare of families of deceased workers through the prompt release of funds for the payment of death benefits but lamented that underwriters and Brokers were frustrating the efforts by their attitude.

She maintained that the meeting with the insurance officers became necessary in order to bridge the gap between the Underwriters and Brokers as it was unreasonable to continue doing the same thing repeatedly without achieving meaningful result.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...