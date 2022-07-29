News

FG threatens to sanction BBC over documentary on Zamfara bandits

The Federal Government yesterday said it would sanction the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Trust TV for airing respective documentaries glorifying and fueling terrorism, banditry in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this known while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said the Federal Government was aware of the unprofessional documentary by the BBC Africa Eye; in which interviews were granted to bandit warlords and terror gangs, thereby promoting terror in the country. Consequently, he condemned the BBC for not upholding the same standards and tenets as they would have done in the UK.

The Minister berated Trust TV for using its platform to grant interview to a bandit kingpin, Shehu Rekeb; noting that its action was promoting the activities of terrorists. Trust TV is owned by Media Trust Ltd., operators of Daily Trust Newspapers.

 

Our Reporters

