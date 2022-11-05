News

FG tips NSIA for execution of infrastructure projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The total core assets under management of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has grown to $2.2 billion as at the end of 2021 while its total assets now gross $4 billion . This is as the federal government expresses her preference for NSIA in the execution and successful delivery of major infrastructure projects and transformational initiatives with national impact. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, conveyed the government’s position in her opening remarks at plenary session on Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) at Africa Investment Forum (AIF – 2022).

A statement issued by her Media Assistant, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, quoted Mrs. Ahmed saying. She added that, through the NSIA, government was building key roads and bridges under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund. She listed series of projects undertaken by NSIA.

“We recently commissioned a state-of-the-art animal feed facility linked to hundreds of hectares of maize farms. We are tackling today’s problems head on. We allocated a certain proportion of NSIA’s funds for investments in innovative pioneer sectors within and outside Nigeria.’’ In her words: “And of course, we have a sizeable percentage invested in equities and bonds in Europe, America and Asia.

In today’s climate, this last fund is the one that is keeping me awake at night. Mrs. Ahmed said that overall, successful African SWFs are those that strike a balance between meeting the local immediate needs such as infrastructure versus Nigeria’s long-term outlook for stability in periods of distress. “Our hope is that the next five years will be less dramatic and more predictable so we can plan properly for that rainy day, whatever it maybe. Speaking further, she recalled when the discussion in Nigeria started some 10 years ago, right after the oil price crash of the late 2000s. Nigeria’s focus then was about stabilisation. “We wanted to have something ‘safely tucked’ away to hedge us against the cyclical volatility of being an oil economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Mafia groups frustrating anti-corruption war –ICPC

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says they’ve stalled reforms in petroleum, power, pension sectors The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, disclosed that ‘mafia’ groups with unwholesome interests in different sectors of the economy have been frustrating the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Chairman of the ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasonoye, stated this in Abuja at the […]
News

Buhari’s exit agenda, another round of fake promises – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, […]
News Top Stories

13 B’Haram members arrested in Kano –Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of at least 13 suspected terrorist elements by fighting forces in Kano State. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. Specifically, Yerima said the enemies of the state were nabbed by troops of 3 Brigade last Saturday.     […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica