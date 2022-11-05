FG tips NSIA for execution of infrastructure projects

The total core assets under management of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has grown to $2.2 billion as at the end of 2021 while its total assets now gross $4 billion . This is as the federal government expresses her preference for NSIA in the execution and successful delivery of major infrastructure projects and transformational initiatives with national impact. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, conveyed the government’s position in her opening remarks at plenary session on Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) at Africa Investment Forum (AIF – 2022).

A statement issued by her Media Assistant, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, quoted Mrs. Ahmed saying. She added that, through the NSIA, government was building key roads and bridges under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund. She listed series of projects undertaken by NSIA.

“We recently commissioned a state-of-the-art animal feed facility linked to hundreds of hectares of maize farms. We are tackling today’s problems head on. We allocated a certain proportion of NSIA’s funds for investments in innovative pioneer sectors within and outside Nigeria.’’ In her words: “And of course, we have a sizeable percentage invested in equities and bonds in Europe, America and Asia.

In today’s climate, this last fund is the one that is keeping me awake at night. Mrs. Ahmed said that overall, successful African SWFs are those that strike a balance between meeting the local immediate needs such as infrastructure versus Nigeria’s long-term outlook for stability in periods of distress. “Our hope is that the next five years will be less dramatic and more predictable so we can plan properly for that rainy day, whatever it maybe. Speaking further, she recalled when the discussion in Nigeria started some 10 years ago, right after the oil price crash of the late 2000s. Nigeria’s focus then was about stabilisation. “We wanted to have something ‘safely tucked’ away to hedge us against the cyclical volatility of being an oil economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...