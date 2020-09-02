News

FG to Adesina: We’re proud of you

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group on his re-election as the eighth president of the bank for a second term. The congratulatory message was delivered by Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Governor of Nigeria to AfDB, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning yesterday.

Ahmed said that the Federal Government was proud of Adesina and commended his commitment and passion for the bank. “The unanimity of the vote is a clear indication of the support of the entire membership of the AfDB for your leadership and programmes, and I use this opportunity to thank all of my fellow Governors for their support to you,” she said.

The minister reiterated the success of the AfDB president’s first tenure, adding that the introduction of the High-5 Agenda would spur the continent in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “It has been noted by experts that if we succeed in diligently implementing the High-5s, it will automatically mean that Africa would meet most of the SDGs of the United Nations, which, itself, is a global blueprint for development and poverty reduction in a sustainable manner.

“I am aware that there are a number of reform initiatives started during your first term designed to strengthen the bank. “Bringing these to quick conclusion will certainly help accelerate the achievement of the High-5s, and I am confident that this will be done. “I commend you for your work and passion for Africa, and wish you even more success in the next five years.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps reject Refugees Commission’s budget report

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

  T he House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee(PAC) yesterday condemned the budget performance report of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR).     Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who made the condemnation at a parley with officials of the commission, said the document “was worse than the […]
News

Giving legal teeth to fight against violence

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It has been a long drawn battle. The passage of a law to stop violence against persons across the country has taken the front burner for some months now. In Bayelsa State, various groups are pushing, asking the state to do the needful. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa It is said that in a society […]
News

Ekiti: Labour issues 14-day ultimatum over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

Organised labour in Ekiti State, has given a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Kayode Fayemi to clear payment of all outstanding benefits to workers, failure of which shall result to industrial action.   A letter dated July 16 and addressed to Fayemi, said the ultimatum commences from Monday, July 20 and lapses on August 3, within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: