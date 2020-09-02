FG to Adesina: We’re proud of you

The Federal Government has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group on his re-election as the eighth president of the bank for a second term. The congratulatory message was delivered by Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Governor of Nigeria to AfDB, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning yesterday.

Ahmed said that the Federal Government was proud of Adesina and commended his commitment and passion for the bank. “The unanimity of the vote is a clear indication of the support of the entire membership of the AfDB for your leadership and programmes, and I use this opportunity to thank all of my fellow Governors for their support to you,” she said.

The minister reiterated the success of the AfDB president’s first tenure, adding that the introduction of the High-5 Agenda would spur the continent in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “It has been noted by experts that if we succeed in diligently implementing the High-5s, it will automatically mean that Africa would meet most of the SDGs of the United Nations, which, itself, is a global blueprint for development and poverty reduction in a sustainable manner.

“I am aware that there are a number of reform initiatives started during your first term designed to strengthen the bank. “Bringing these to quick conclusion will certainly help accelerate the achievement of the High-5s, and I am confident that this will be done. “I commend you for your work and passion for Africa, and wish you even more success in the next five years.”

