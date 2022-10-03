FG to air documentary on 2nd Niger Bridge

The Federal Government will air a 25-minute documentary on the Second Niger Bridge ahead of its completion tomorrow. Thus was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday.

The statement reads: “After over 40 years of promises by successive administrations, the stage is almost set for the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge, after its completion by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity has produced a 25-minute documentary titled: ‘The Legacy: 2nd Niger Bridge.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...