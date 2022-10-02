2nd Niger bridge
News

FG to air documentary on 2nd Niger Bridge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government will air a 25-minute documentary on the Second Niger Bridge ahead of its completion Monday.

Thus was disclosed in a release by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Sunday.

The release read “After over 40 years of promises by successive administrations, the stage is almost set for the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge, after its completion by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity has produced a 25-minute documentary titled: ‘The Legacy: 2nd Niger Bridge’.

“The documentary, which tells the story of the Bridge, will air on Channels Television on Monday, October 3, at 6.00pm and on NTA Tuesday, October 4, at 8.30pm.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

