FG to airlines: Refund 100% airfares to passengers after two-hour delay

The Federal Government has issued stern warning to airlines over incessant flight delay and cancellations that have taken the joy out of air travel. Consequently, the government has directed that operators in the country must refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a twohour delay, the Federal Government has said. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this known yesterday at the weekly State House Briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja. Speaking, the minister read some of the rights of aviation passengers at the briefing and charged them to demand their rights whenever they are being trampled upon by airlines.

He said: “On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour’.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets. “Delay between 10pm and 4am, carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport,” Sirika said, adding that the same rules apply for international flights.” The minister, who said his ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights, however, urged passengers not to be unruly at airports.

