News Top Stories

FG to appeal N20b judgement in favour of Igboho, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it will appeal the judgment of an Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages against the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service. The trial judge ,Justice Ladiran Akintola who delivered the ruling described DSS’ action as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho. The court held that the N20 billion will serve as exemplary and aggravated damages.

Reacting to the judgement, Abubakar Malami SAN, said that the judgment will be appealed. According to reports, Malami was quotedsaying that “efforts are already being made to commence the process of appealing the judgment”. Saturday Telegraph recalls that Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist was invaded by men from DSS about 1:30 am on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest. Following the raid, Igboho sued the Federal Government and demanded damages.

Igboho asked the court to order the respondents to jointly pay him the sum N500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another N500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages for beaching his fundamental rights with the malicious invasion of his house as well as an order directing the Federal Government and the other respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Olufemi Adediran

No quarrel, no reconciliation, says OBJ Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday reconciled from their long thrust of differences with assurances to forge a common front. In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the two Yoruba leaders were reconciled at […]
News

Bayelsa sets up committee to review workers’ grade level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has inaugurated a 31-member committee to review the grade levels and steps of local government and primary school staff in accordance with extant public service rules. Performing the inauguration ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Yenagoa, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the review would […]
News

AGF, Sagay call for review of Judicial officers’ appointment, promotion guidelines

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…lament fall in quality of judgements The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has called for an urgent redefinition of standards and criteria for appointments and elevation of judicial officers to the various courts of record in the country. The AGF predicated his call on the fact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica