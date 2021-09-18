FG to appeal N20b judgement in favour of Igboho, says Malami

The Federal Government yesterday said it will appeal the judgment of an Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages against the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service. The trial judge ,Justice Ladiran Akintola who delivered the ruling described DSS’ action as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho. The court held that the N20 billion will serve as exemplary and aggravated damages.

Reacting to the judgement, Abubakar Malami SAN, said that the judgment will be appealed. According to reports, Malami was quotedsaying that “efforts are already being made to commence the process of appealing the judgment”. Saturday Telegraph recalls that Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist was invaded by men from DSS about 1:30 am on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest. Following the raid, Igboho sued the Federal Government and demanded damages.

Igboho asked the court to order the respondents to jointly pay him the sum N500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another N500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages for beaching his fundamental rights with the malicious invasion of his house as well as an order directing the Federal Government and the other respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies.

Like this: Like Loading...