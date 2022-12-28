News

FG to arrest, prosecute pilgrims that abscond

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian pilgrims to Israel have been warned against any attempt to abscond at this year’s spiritual exercise. The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said such a pilgrims will be arrested and prosecuted.

Pam gave the warning at Yola International Airport during the official airlift of over 270 pilgrims from Taraba and Gombe states. He insisted that whoever absconded would be arrested and prosecuted by the Federal Government. Taraba and Gombe Christian pilgrims’ participation in this year’s exercise is coming after the return of over 300 pilgrims from Enugu State, who participated in the spiritual exercise. Addressing the pilgrims, the Executive Secretary of the Commission charged them to be good ambassadors while in the Holy Land.

He also urged them not to abscond, describing it as a grave offence. He noted that measures had been put in place to ensure that whoever absconded would be arrested and prosecuted. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for the unprecedented support to the commission, which he noted had enabled over 3,000 pilgrims alone from Nigeria to undertake the pilgrimage to Jordan and Israel.

He also thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the governors of Gombe and Taraba states who, despite the economic downturn, found it expedient to sponsor such a spiritual exercise, adding that the country would benefit from the prayers of the pilgrims while in the Holy Land. The Executive Secretary noted that the spiritual exercise is usually associated with challenges, urging the pilgrims to carry the challenges in their stride adding that the rewards from the exercise greatly surpasses any challenge that will be encountered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

African Child Day: NGO advocates inclusion of parenting practices in school curriculum

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A non-governmental organisation, A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLI), has called for the inclusion of parenting practices in the school curriculum taught at tertiary levels of education to bridge the knowledge and skills gaps of young adults. The group said such young adults are the next set of parents, adding that parenting must be included to […]
News

PDP Crisis: You’re an interloper, Atiku tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the statement credited to the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahemd Tinubu, on the crisis in the party was a work of an interloper. Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe added […]
News

Residents groan as refuse take over major Port Harcourt areas

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha,

Battle against refuse Residents of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, are not finding it funny the way waste is managed by those in charge of handling waste in the city. Waste generation has risen astronomically in the city, but its management has remained static or deteriorated in recent times Experts, especially, urban planners […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica