FG to arrest, prosecute pilgrims that abscond

Nigerian pilgrims to Israel have been warned against any attempt to abscond at this year’s spiritual exercise. The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said such a pilgrims will be arrested and prosecuted.

Pam gave the warning at Yola International Airport during the official airlift of over 270 pilgrims from Taraba and Gombe states. He insisted that whoever absconded would be arrested and prosecuted by the Federal Government. Taraba and Gombe Christian pilgrims’ participation in this year’s exercise is coming after the return of over 300 pilgrims from Enugu State, who participated in the spiritual exercise. Addressing the pilgrims, the Executive Secretary of the Commission charged them to be good ambassadors while in the Holy Land.

He also urged them not to abscond, describing it as a grave offence. He noted that measures had been put in place to ensure that whoever absconded would be arrested and prosecuted. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for the unprecedented support to the commission, which he noted had enabled over 3,000 pilgrims alone from Nigeria to undertake the pilgrimage to Jordan and Israel.

He also thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the governors of Gombe and Taraba states who, despite the economic downturn, found it expedient to sponsor such a spiritual exercise, adding that the country would benefit from the prayers of the pilgrims while in the Holy Land. The Executive Secretary noted that the spiritual exercise is usually associated with challenges, urging the pilgrims to carry the challenges in their stride adding that the rewards from the exercise greatly surpasses any challenge that will be encountered.

