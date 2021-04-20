News Top Stories

FG to assist NEITI track oil revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Owing to the absence of accurate figures realised as revenue from oil and gas sources, the Federal Government, through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, has promised lending support to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenue accruing to Federal Government.

 

Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, gave the commitment yesterday when he received the leadership of NEITI, led by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

 

Idris, while reacting to NEITI’s request for support to effect requisite reforms in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenue, assured that the federal treasury “will partner and give the necessary support to NEITI to achieve efficient monitoring of oil and gas revenue accruals to the government.”

 

He commended NEITI for the successes it has recorded so far, adding that the effort of the agency to entrench probity, transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenue was in line with the government’s financial management reform initiatives.

 

The Accountant General of the Federation also made a case for integration of NEITI as an institutional partner in Federal Government’s strategic revenue growth initiative.

 

 

He reasoned that integrating the agency into the initiative would be a big leap in government’s vision of improving revenue collection, mobilisation and identifying additional sources of revenue.

He noted that operating under obsolete laws had greatly hampered the activities of the agency and called for periodic review of NEITI Act and other laws that regulate the operations of the oil and gas sector to reflect current realities.

 

In his remarks, Orji said NEITI was established to track revenue accruing to the government from oil and gas transactions, especially remittances of such revenues to ensure accountability.

 

He commended the accountant general for the successes so far recorded in the government financial management reforms initiatives and solicited support for the agency’s activities and challenges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obi shares path to success with students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated to the students of Gregorian College, Ogidi, how he has been able to struggle his way through life, saying that education played a huge role in his journey to success.   Speaking when he visited the college of over 270 students, Obi recalled he had earlier […]
News Top Stories

FAAC augments October revenue with N99bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG, states & LGs share N604.004 bn A last-minute decision last night by members of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) approving over N99 billion from Stabilisation Account and other sources saved what would have been a dire situation for three tiers of government as October revenue fell short of threshold. Available total revenue distributable for […]
News

Our investment in infrastructure yielding positive results, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration’s intervention in infrastructural, education, housing, health and agricultural sectors in the state had begun to yield positive results. Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during official commissioning of N5billion Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica