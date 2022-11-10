FG to ban AMCON’s debtors from govt patronage

The Federal Government has resolved to fully implement the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)’s law which specified that non of its debtors be allowed to benefit from government contracts and projects except with due diligence clearance from the agency. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this, following his receipt of the inter-agency panel set up on the recovery of debts owed AMCON led by the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, while receiving the report, said the government would review it and act accordingly, observing that the issue of AMCON debtors doing further business with government agencies was a due diligence matter and there would have to be compliance with the requirements of the law.

Specifically, the Committee has pro-posed an advisory to the Federal Government that going forward, “all AMCON debtors must not be allowed to transact business or enjoy patronage with any government agency whatsoever, except clearance is obtained from AMCON on the debt status of such obligors,” according to Owasonoye, who presented the Interim Report to Osinbajo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...