FG to ban kerosene lightening by 2030

To enhance the living condition of the average Nigerian and reduce effects of climate change, the Federal Government is planning new policy measures, which will include abolishing kerosene lightening in Nigeria by 2030 amongst others.

Also, by that year, the Federal Government will eradicate short-lived pollutants in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this Tuesday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, President Buhari while speaking on climate change stated that: “Long-term greenhouse emissions have resulted in hotter temperatures, more severe rainstorms, increased drought and food security issues.

“To tackle this issue, the government has set plans in motion to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions from Nigeria. More specifically, by 2030 we aim to eliminate Kerosene Lighting as well as Short-Lived Pollutants in the Oil and Gas sector.”

The President noted that the government will continue to cushion the adverse effects of inflation through its social safety net programmes, stressing that for a developing country like Nigeria, he said the effects of inflation are felt more strongly by less privileged citizens.

He attributed the raging inflation across the world to pent-up consumer demand after the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 

