FG to ban single hull vessels from Nigerian waters in December

In line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigeria has given December 2020 as the deadline to ban vessels with single hull from operating on Nigerian waters. According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the country remains steadfast in its decision to stop the use of single-hull tankers by December 31.

The agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said in a statement yesterday that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, had informed the Shipowners’ Association of Nigeria (SOAN) of government’s decision in Lagos during a meeting at the agency’s head office. The agency had in 2015 revised the timetable for the phase-out of single-hull tankers operating in Nigeria This followed the decision of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to extend its deadline for ban on single-hull tankers for certain categories of tankers not engaged in international trade.

NIMASA utilised the IMO extension window to shift the final phase-out date for singlehull oil tankers to December 31, 2020. IMO’s Revised Regulation of Annex 1 to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) required flag administrations to phase out Category 2 and 3 singlehull tankers by 2015.

