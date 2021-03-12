FG to bandits, insurgents: No negotiation, we’ll crush you

…rules out engagement of mercenaries to tackle Boko Haram

The Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of negotiation with bandits and insurgents, but opted to deploy all necessary force to crush them. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) made this declaration yesterday at the weekly ministerial briefing in the Presidential Villa.

He also said that the government would not heed the advice from certain quarters to re-engage mercenaries in the war against the Boko Haran insurgents, insisting that the country has the capacity to eliminate them. Monguno, however, lamented that the challenges facing the country in the war against bandits and insurgents are shortage of security personnel and lack of equipment. It would be recalled that an Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has been calling on the government to negotiate with the bandits with a view to granting them amnesty.

But the NSA said negotiating with the criminals would suggest weakness and incapacity on the part of government, warning that the government would not succumb to blackmail and the use of criminals by proxies to harass innocent citizens.

“The new direction of government is to come out with full force. Government will not allow itself to be blackmailed by any group or any individual who thinks he can hide under the surface and use proxies to deal a fatal blow on innocent people. “That I want to assure you categorically and unequivocally; government is going to apply full weight to deal with these criminals until such a time that they vacate the shores of this country. “In dealing with this issue, government realizes the tangential, auxiliary organizations to key in both the issue of drugs coming in and smuggling of arms and light weapons.

“As a result of what I said about delivering maximum force, the weight of our security organizations, does that obviate the need for us to use soft approach? We are ready to dialogue with these people, but for us, it’s not a priority. “We can’t be singing the same song everyday and these people are unreliable.

They are ignoble, they are ready to undermine whatever agreement we have had. So, because of that, if the opportunity avails itself, of course, we will talk with responsible people from the side of those people. “I don’t even know how to categorize them because it’s not as if they are looking for something you can point a finger at; it’s not some kind of nationalistic situation, something you can actually identify and relate to.

These are just a murderous group of individuals who are keyed up on drugs and I don’t know what anybody wants to negotiate with these people. “And the people who have been negotiating with them in the first place, don’t you think they should actually, if there is that sincerity of purpose, talk with the right people in government? So, for negotiations, it is there, we would see what happens if it happens,” he said. Apparently responding to a recent call on the government to re-engage mercenaries in dealing with the insurgents in the North-East, Monguno said such won’t happen because the country has enough resources to deal with the issue, but for their misapplication and underutilization. He added: “The President’s view and directive is that we will not engage mercenaries when we have our own people to deal with these problems.

We have the personnel and resources, and the President has given a new lease of life to the Armed Forces.” He affirmed that it is difficult to quantify achievements in the security sector even as he noted that most successes are operational in nature and “can only be satisfactorily narrated to the people in the complete absence of panic.”

However, he said the Buhari administration has done a lot from 2015 till date in taking out sea pirates, eliminating 2,403 insurgents and freeing 864 kidnapped persons. The NSA stressed the need for cooperation among the different branches of government to fashion and apply new laws to deal with insecurity in the country as he observed that it made no sense to use 1958 laws to punish today’s offences. He expressed delight that President Muhammadu Buhari has now endorsed the need to quickly fill the void, affirming that the Service Chiefs know they are under-equipped.

Monguno stressed that the security agencies need more intelligence in fighting an asymmetric war, urging the people to provide requisite information that would lead to apprehension of criminals among them. The NSA harped on the need to deploy technology to fight insecurity, adding that the recent unveiling of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 was in that direction.

