News Top Stories

FG to bandits, insurgents: No negotiation, we’ll crush you

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…rules out engagement of mercenaries to tackle Boko Haram

The Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of negotiation with bandits and insurgents, but opted to deploy all necessary force to crush them. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) made this declaration yesterday at the weekly ministerial briefing in the Presidential Villa.

He also said that the government would not heed the advice from certain quarters to re-engage mercenaries in the war against the Boko Haran insurgents, insisting that the country has the capacity to eliminate them. Monguno, however, lamented that the challenges facing the country in the war against bandits and insurgents are shortage of security personnel and lack of equipment. It would be recalled that an Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has been calling on the government to negotiate with the bandits with a view to granting them amnesty.

But the NSA said negotiating with the criminals would suggest weakness and incapacity on the part of government, warning that the government would not succumb to blackmail and the use of criminals by proxies to harass innocent citizens.

“The new direction of government is to come out with full force. Government will not allow itself to be blackmailed by any group or any individual who thinks he can hide under the surface and use proxies to deal a fatal blow on innocent people. “That I want to assure you categorically and unequivocally; government is going to apply full weight to deal with these criminals until such a time that they vacate the shores of this country. “In dealing with this issue, government realizes the tangential, auxiliary organizations to key in both the issue of drugs coming in and smuggling of arms and light weapons.

“As a result of what I said about delivering maximum force, the weight of our security organizations, does that obviate the need for us to use soft approach? We are ready to dialogue with these people, but for us, it’s not a priority. “We can’t be singing the same song everyday and these people are unreliable.

They are ignoble, they are ready to undermine whatever agreement we have had. So, because of that, if the opportunity avails itself, of course, we will talk with responsible people from the side of those people. “I don’t even know how to categorize them because it’s not as if they are looking for something you can point a finger at; it’s not some kind of nationalistic situation, something you can actually identify and relate to.

These are just a murderous group of individuals who are keyed up on drugs and I don’t know what anybody wants to negotiate with these people. “And the people who have been negotiating with them in the first place, don’t you think they should actually, if there is that sincerity of purpose, talk with the right people in government? So, for negotiations, it is there, we would see what happens if it happens,” he said. Apparently responding to a recent call on the government to re-engage mercenaries in dealing with the insurgents in the North-East, Monguno said such won’t happen because the country has enough resources to deal with the issue, but for their misapplication and underutilization. He added: “The President’s view and directive is that we will not engage mercenaries when we have our own people to deal with these problems.

We have the personnel and resources, and the President has given a new lease of life to the Armed Forces.” He affirmed that it is difficult to quantify achievements in the security sector even as he noted that most successes are operational in nature and “can only be satisfactorily narrated to the people in the complete absence of panic.”

However, he said the Buhari administration has done a lot from 2015 till date in taking out sea pirates, eliminating 2,403 insurgents and freeing 864 kidnapped persons. The NSA stressed the need for cooperation among the different branches of government to fashion and apply new laws to deal with insecurity in the country as he observed that it made no sense to use 1958 laws to punish today’s offences. He expressed delight that President Muhammadu Buhari has now endorsed the need to quickly fill the void, affirming that the Service Chiefs know they are under-equipped.

Monguno stressed that the security agencies need more intelligence in fighting an asymmetric war, urging the people to provide requisite information that would lead to apprehension of criminals among them. The NSA harped on the need to deploy technology to fight insecurity, adding that the recent unveiling of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 was in that direction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tagged
Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze: I’m committed to credible election, peaceful transition –Nwodo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President- General of pan- Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was planning to manipulate the forthcoming general election of the organisation with a view to imposing a new leadership.   Nwodo in a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday described such news […]
News Top Stories

IVORY TOWER OF BABEL! : Ogundipe’s sack followed due process, says Babalakin

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), yesterday said the sack of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, followed due process and has come to stay. According to him, the Vice-Chancellor was removed from office by the Governing Council at an emergency meeting of Council […]
News

Alleged blasphemy: Soyinka flays atheist’s arrest for 100 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has written a letter of solidarity to an atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention for 100 days without trial for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad. Mubarak was arrested by the police in Kaduna State on April 28, following a petition by a lawyer, Salisu Umar. He was subsequently detained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica