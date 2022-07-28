News

FG to begin health program for 83m vulnerable persons

The Federal Government has concluded plans to kick start the long-awaited Universal Health Coverage programme in a bid to make quality healthcare service affordable and accessible to 83 million vulnerable Nigerians. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this when the delegation from World Health Organisation (WHO) led its Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo Kazadi alongside the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, paid him a courtesy visit in his office yesterday.

Mustapha said the signing into law of the National Health Insurance Authority Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari signaled a new lease of life to the health sector, which would make universal health coverage accessible to the vulnerable in every nooks and crannies of the country.

 

