FG to begin payment of new ASUU, ASUP salary from Jan 2023 – Adamu

Anayo Ezugwu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has said that the Federal Government will commence the payment of the new proposed salary increment for university, polytechnic and college of education lecturers from January 2023.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday, the minister said the salary increment would be captured in the 2023 budget. Adamu said the government approved the salary increment to cover the economic inflation in the country.

Adamu said for a very long time there has been no review of the lecturers’ salaries and the ongoing crisis in the sector has triggered them to start agitating for increment. He said the increment would be reflected in other sectors when the economic fortune of the country improves.

He confirmed that the university lecturers have been paid all backlog salaries and those who have not been paid would receive theirs very soon. He noted that the Federal Government has presented the proposal of the new increment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) but the Union has not accepted the offer.

