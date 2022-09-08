FG to begin payment of new ASUU, ASUP salary from January 2023 – Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said the Federal Government will commence the payment of the new proposed salary increment for university, polytechnic and college of education lecturers from January 2023. Speaking on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, the minister said the salary increment would be captured in the 2023 budget. Adamu said the government approved the salary increment to cover the economic inflation in the country. Adamu said for a very long time there has been no review of the lecturers’ salaries and the ongoing crisis in the sector has triggered them to start agitating for increment. He said the increment would be reflected in other sectors when the economic fortune of the country improves.

The minister confirmed that the university lecturers have been paid all backlog salaries and those who have not been paid would receive theirs very soon. He noted that the Federal Government has presented the proposal of the new increment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) but they have not accepted the offer. “ASUU has not accepted it because they are still consulting with their members. “They told me that they are still consulting with all the stakeholders and once they are done probably they will tell me their position. “I speak with them every day. I spoke with them unofficially today but I spoke to them officially last week.” On the meeting he held with the pro-chancellors, Adamu said ASUU was not represented because the meeting was not met for them. He said the reason for the meeting was to inform the chancellors and pro-chancellors because things are happening without their knowledge. He added: “We called them to tell them what we have been doing and the place we are with ASUU.

“So, I think it doesn’t concern ASUU at all. This is information given to people who should know.” Adamu said the efforts the federal government is putting to end the protracted ASUU strike is very sustainable and would put an end to strikes within the university system.

He said: “Our effort is a one-off thing and it is not like Goodluck Jonathan administration. “I do believe with due respect with that government even when it signed that agreement, I don’t think it had the intention of fulfilling it because the money was just not there. “I don’t think that any government like this government now, we are trying to solve all the problems before the next government takes over. Governments are responsible in Nigeria and I don’t think any government would try to bequeath untold hardship on the succeeding government.”

