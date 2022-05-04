FG to begin POF collection from July

The Federal Government will commence full collection of Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) from July 2022.

It has, therefore, urged the terminal operators at the nation’s seaports to integrate the collection of the practicing fee into their platforms.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, explained that the ministry had engaged terminal operators on full compliant of POF collection.

Ajani stressed that the operators had given their gentleman agreement to go back and begin to collect POF, noting that they also agreed that within the next two months, all should be resolved, bank payment made on a regular basis.

She noted: “Just to say that it is not the terminal operators that collect the money, it is the freight forwarders that have to pay and there is a platform, which the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding of Nigeria (CRFFN) has developed, which doesn’t take more than two minutes online to make that payment and all the terminal operators will see the receipt of the payment.

“So, this conversation is to say, please, help us to enforce this because Nigeria is losing revenue by the non-collection of POF and we need to ensure that this is done and after two months, if it is not complied with, we will now begin to look at the sanctions.

“Like I said to them, our agreement is at the beginning of the third month, I would be asking for the compliance rate at least from CRFFN and I also clearly stated that if we find anybody not complying, then the sanctions will have to kick in. I think two months is generous enough for people to do what they need to do and we have a gentleman agreement.

I believe that they will do exactly what we have agreed to do so that we don’t have to go on the other side of it and that is the sanctions, because sanctions can be applied.”

Ajani reminded the stakeholders that CRFFN was saddled with the responsibility of developing a comprehensive freight forwarding policy and promoting freight forwarding as a career as well as providing an enabling environment for freight forwarding business with a view to creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

She explained that one of the key measures of enhancing the fortunes of freight forwarding in Nigeria was the implementation of the Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) that was designed to ensure sustainable funding of the freight forwarding venture in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...