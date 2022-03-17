FG to boost economy with 179,000TEUs dry ports

Eight dry ports with a combined capacity of 179,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUS) approved by the Federal Government will soon be completed and put to use as government intensifies to diversify Nigeria’s economy. The approved dry ports are located at Ibadan in Oyo State; Isiala Ngwa in Abia State; Jos Heipang, Plateau State; Bichi Village,Bauchi State; Gombe,Gombe State; Bulunkutu, Borno State; Zawachiki, Kano State and Zanfarawa-Funtua, Katsina State. It was revealed that the inland port at Ibadan would have a capacity of 50,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs), Isiala Ngwa, 50,000 TEUs; Jos, 20,000 TEUs and Dala in Kano with 20,000 TEUs.

Others are Funtua with 10,000 TEUs, and Maiduguri with 10,000 TEUs. According to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian’ Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, operations have begun in Kaduna dry port, while others have attained more than 80 per cent completion. Also, the executive secretary said that issues around the contract agreements, especially the payment of compensation, were being resolved to make way for its speedy completion. He explained that the dry ports were expected to serve as a catalyst for trade stimulation and economic development by bringing shipping services to the doorstep of shippers across the nation. Also, he said that the dry port would assist in decongesting the seaports and make them more userfriendly. Jime referred to the dry ports as very crucial to Nigeria’s economic success.

He expressed satisfaction with the public-private-partnership arrangements towards their completion and effective take-off. He commended the efforts of the host state governments and concessionaires towards the speedy completion of the projects, urging all stakeholders to sustain the tempo. Jime praised the Plateau Government for injecting funds into the Heipang dry port and expressed confidence that it would soon come to life.

He said: “The state government’s effort is mitigating the funding gap. This is encouraging and commendable.” He lamented that most investors preferred areas with shortterm turn around in profit making, saying that the situation had consistently created some funding challenge for the dry ports. The executive secretary added that the dry ports remain the remedy for the congestion in the seaports usually caused by challenges of infrastructure, articulated vehicles and persistent gridlock. He expressed happiness with the progress at the Dala dry port in Kano that was 80 per cent ready, while the Abuja dry port had also recorded appreciable progress. Also, he thanked the Abia Government for waking up to the need to play its crucial role in the development of the dry port at Isiala Ngwa, urging it to sustain that tempo.

Jime said that the NSC would continue to encourage the partnership with the states toward completing the dry ports in view of their relevance to the nation’s economic growth. He stressed the need for an effective and efficient railway as a primary mode for long-distance haulage. He said: “A functional railway will assist in the overall costs of cargo to hinterland locations and transit cargoes to landlocked countries.” Jime explained that NSC was working toward building a robust partnership with the nation’s railway authorities so that all the dry ports would attain their potential when they come on stream.

It would be recalled that in a bid to get the six dry ports and feight stations located in each of the geo-political zones of Nigeria operational, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had held a meeting with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the owners of the project and the concessionaires. The meeting was at the instance of ICRC to find solutions to the factors hindering the completion of the dry ports whose contracts were signed since 2006. Dry port is a common user facility with public authority status. It is equipped with fixed installations and offers services for handling and temporary storage of import/export laden and empty containers carried under Customs control and other agencies competent to clear goods for home use, warehousing, temporary admissions, re-export, temporary storage for onward transit and outright export.

The Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Michael Ohiani, had said then that some of the ICDs were still at five per cent completion, while only two had gotten to 55 per cent and 68 per cent, hence the need for the meeting. He said: “We are not unaware that at the material time that the contracts were signed, ICRC as a commission had not been set up, so no proper Outline Business Case (OBC) was done for the projects like we now do, but I want us to have a frank discussion so that we can chart a way forward.”

