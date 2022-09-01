FG to build 2.5MW solar power plant for NDA

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to build a 2.5 Megawatts hybrid solar power plant at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna State.. Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this at the 40th National Solar Energy Forum, NACEF 2022, held at the JK Garba Hall, NDA, Kaduna, said reliable and sustainable energy was key in the fight against insecurity.

The two- day event was organised by the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria, SESN, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, and National Energy Commission (NEC). Aliyu, who was represented by the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, lauded the organizers of the event with theme “The Role Of Green Energy Technologies in National Security, Power Generation and Economic Sustainability”, which, he said, was timely and necessary.

He said reliable and sustainable energy was key in the fight against insecurity in the country. The minister maintained that meetings of this nature, with extensive and robust discussions, will always bring out desirable outcome that can move Solar Energy penetration in Nigeria forward. “Countries all over the world are variously exploring avenues of fulfilling their specific commitments and Nationally Determined Contributions, NDCs, in line with the Paris Agreement On Climate Change and COP26 Agreement in Glasgow. Nigeria is not left out,” he said.

