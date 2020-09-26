News

FG to build gold markets

Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday revealed its plan to establish souks in Lagos and Kano states for international trading of locally mined gold in Nigeria. The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that the aim of the project is to diversify the nation’s economy from oil and gas to gold. Adegbite stated this during a media roadshow to intimate journalists on his Ministry’s activities. The minister noted that, President Mohammadu Buhari had given his Ministry the mandate of generating employment, revenue and diversifying the nation’s economy from oil and gas. This, he said, prompted his ministry to go into gold exploration and mining in Kano State, with the view of boosting the foreign reserve of the country. According to him, Nigeria recently recorded a huge success in gold exploration and mining in Kano State, adding that the gold was artisanally mined and processed into a bullion bar which was later sold to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for N168million.

Our Reporters

