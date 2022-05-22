FG to build transmission sub-stations in Katsina, Kano –TCN

The Federal Government says it is making an effort to deliver two units of 330 Kilo Volt (KV) power transmission substations in Katsina and Kano states. The substations would be built along with the transmission lines to raise power supply to the states. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah said this yesterday in a statement in Abuja. Mbah said the Managing Director of TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this while inspecting the 330/132/33kV Katsina substation project and the Rimi Zakara substation in Kano. She said the inspection was at the instance of the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Speaking at the Katsina substation, Abdulaziz said that the transformers and structures were in place. He said that on completion, the substation would improve the transmission of bulk power supply to Daura, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi substations in Katsina. “We are willing, and we want to ensure that we finish this substation within one year. We will also invite President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the substation,” he said. The TCN head said the transmission line that would bring bulk supply to the substation was from Kano and was earlier affected by Right of Way issues. Abdulaziz said that TCN and the government were collaborating on this, adding that processes had been completed and the contractor would be back to site to finish his work so that the substation could be inaugurated. According to him, the substation facility has two units of 150 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) power transformers and two units of 60MVA power transformers. The representative of the contractor of the Katsina project, Mr. Mustapha Maihajjo, lauded the current administration for fast tracking funding of the Katsina substation. He said: “Since the coming of this administration, we have been able to procure about 95 per cent of all the equipment requirements for this project. “Shipment of the materials were earlier delayed by COVID-19, but were now on ground,” he said. On his part, The Special Assistant on Power and Energy to Gov. Ahmed Musa of Katsina lauded the Katsina Mega substation project.

