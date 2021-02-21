Business

FG to complete 3 automobile testing centers in 2021

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has announced that Nigeria’s automobile testing centres in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria should be up and running this year.

 

 

The DG, who revealed that the Federal Government is going all-out in its industrial revolution plans, made this disclosure while speaking at a recent news interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Aliyu, in his statement, noted that the testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria, which are currently at the concluding stage, will not only provide technical support services to key players in the automotive sub-sector, but also ensure global standard compliance in the automotive industry.

 

He stressed that the facility would help in vetting spare parts or components brought to, or made in Nigeria, adding that it would help to ensure the minimum global standard, otherwise it will be deemed illegal and would not be sold in the Nigerian market.

 

The NADDC boss, who spoke extensively during the news interview with NAN, made the following disclosures while speaking about the status of automotive testing facilities: “We have finished the construction of automotive testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria and should be up and running this year.

 

“Any spare part or component that is brought or made in Nigeria must meet minimum global standard otherwise it will be deemed illegal and we won’t allow it to be sold in the Nigeria market. “All these are steps the Federal Government is taking to ensure that the necessary environment is created in Nigeria for investors.”

 

According to information contained on the NADDC website, for locally made vehicles to be competitive, it is essential to note that the quality of the vehicles assembled in Nigeria must meet international standards. In a bid to foster the comprehensive development of the automotive industry in the long run and make Nigeria a regional powerhouse in the industry, NADDC under the NAIDP has made clear provisions to address both infrastructural and human capacity needs.

 

Those provisions include the establishment of automotive test centres. The civil works for the council’s automotive test laboratories have reached 90% completion and approval for the purchase of the equipment has been given by the FEC.

