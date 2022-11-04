FG to complete all rail projects across Nigeria – Transport Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, yesterday said that the Federal Government is optimistic of completing all ongoing rail projects across the country with multibillion dollar loans from financial institutions based in China, Portugal and Turkey. Sambo stated this when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land and Marine Transport, for the defence of the Ministry’s 2023 budget estimates. He explained that the Ministry was committed to implementing the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project, saying that the railway network is being progressively expanded through yearly budgetary appropriations since the Federal Government is facing challenges in securing counterpart funding through loans. He said: “Currently, the implementation of the Kaduna- Kano, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Kano- Maradi segments of the railway modernisation is on-going with the Federal Government’s counterpart funding in the 2022 appropriation.”

