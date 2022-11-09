Business

FG to concede fleet implementation committee chair to private operator

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There is move by the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that the chairmanship of Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is conceded to private sector operator. The committee is currently chaired by Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime.

Other members of the committee are Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum, Mr Mele kyari; Director, Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation(FMOT); Mr. Pius Oteh; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko. Others are Managing Director, NEXIM Bank Mr. Abubakar A. Bello; President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria(SOAN), Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung; National Seafarers Welfare Board, Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan; Secretary General, African Shipowners Association, Ms Funmi Folorunso; Chairman, Morlap Group, Chief Isaac Jolapamo; Chairman, Sea Transport Group, Mr. Aminu Umar; Paul Usoro Chamber; Mrs. Mfon E. Usoro; Omick Marine Services, Capt. Iheanacho Ebubeogu; Association of Marine Engineers &Surveyors, Engr. Adeyinka Okunade and NEXIM Bank, Mr Hope Yongo.

It was learnt that since it was set up in June 2016 by a former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the committee in its report of achievements said that the Federal Government had granted approval of zero duty on imported vessels and spare parts across board for vessels between 0-20 years.

Also, in 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendment it explained that the government granted zero per cent duty for cargo ships and similar vessels for the transportation of goods, mechanically propelled vessels for the transportation of goods by inland navigation of a gross tonnage more than 500 tonnes. On Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) crude carriage contract, the committee added that the NNPC in early 2021 had started implementing the coastal distribution of oil products now being carried out exclusively by Nigerian registered ships, while it inserted a clause in crude oil lifting contracts that gives priority to Nigerian shipping companies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Musa: Insurers’ve paid claims on 2,526 #EndSARS cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mr. Ganiyu Musa is the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and the Group Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance Plc. In this interview with journalists, he speaks on the impact of year 2020 #EndSARS protest on insurance industry and the unexplored place of insurance in the economy, among other socio-economi issues. SUNDAY OJEME reports   How much […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC boosts cross border trade with ‘PlusReward’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, recently launched a loyalty scheme tagged, PlusRewards, that provides exclusive discounts and offers to selected merchants and customers across the African continent.   According to a press release, the scheme, which is targeted at trade merchants and cardholders across 14 African countries and seeks to […]
Business

UBA to support SMEs, business owners with strategies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its continuous bid to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.   The UBA Business Series is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica