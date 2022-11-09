FG to concede fleet implementation committee chair to private operator

There is move by the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that the chairmanship of Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is conceded to private sector operator. The committee is currently chaired by Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime.

Other members of the committee are Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum, Mr Mele kyari; Director, Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation(FMOT); Mr. Pius Oteh; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko. Others are Managing Director, NEXIM Bank Mr. Abubakar A. Bello; President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria(SOAN), Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung; National Seafarers Welfare Board, Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan; Secretary General, African Shipowners Association, Ms Funmi Folorunso; Chairman, Morlap Group, Chief Isaac Jolapamo; Chairman, Sea Transport Group, Mr. Aminu Umar; Paul Usoro Chamber; Mrs. Mfon E. Usoro; Omick Marine Services, Capt. Iheanacho Ebubeogu; Association of Marine Engineers &Surveyors, Engr. Adeyinka Okunade and NEXIM Bank, Mr Hope Yongo.

It was learnt that since it was set up in June 2016 by a former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the committee in its report of achievements said that the Federal Government had granted approval of zero duty on imported vessels and spare parts across board for vessels between 0-20 years.

Also, in 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendment it explained that the government granted zero per cent duty for cargo ships and similar vessels for the transportation of goods, mechanically propelled vessels for the transportation of goods by inland navigation of a gross tonnage more than 500 tonnes. On Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) crude carriage contract, the committee added that the NNPC in early 2021 had started implementing the coastal distribution of oil products now being carried out exclusively by Nigerian registered ships, while it inserted a clause in crude oil lifting contracts that gives priority to Nigerian shipping companies.

