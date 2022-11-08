Business

FG to concession Ajaokuta Steel, NIOMC – Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. Buhari said FG has already appointed a transaction adviser for the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe.

 

Buhari, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, spoke at the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week on in Abuja. He said a selection process was in the works, adding that the FG was committed to growing Nigeria’s steel industry.

Buhari said the development of Ajaokuta steel company is a huge priority, adding that the FG is committed to the concession of the steel company.

Buhari said: “Our vision for an industrialized nation cannot be achieved without a vibrant steel sector. We understand the huge demand for steel and iron in our domestic markets and across the sub-region.

“This is why we prioritised the resolution of all the issues constraining the full operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

