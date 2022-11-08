FG to concession Ajaokuta Steel, NIOMC – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. Buhari said FG has already appointed a transaction adviser for the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe.

Buhari, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, spoke at the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week on in Abuja. He said a selection process was in the works, adding that the FG was committed to growing Nigeria’s steel industry.

Buhari said the development of Ajaokuta steel company is a huge priority, adding that the FG is committed to the concession of the steel company.

Buhari said: “Our vision for an industrialized nation cannot be achieved without a vibrant steel sector. We understand the huge demand for steel and iron in our domestic markets and across the sub-region.

“This is why we prioritised the resolution of all the issues constraining the full operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.”

