FG to conclude new port concession agreement in September

The review of the concession agreement for terminal operators at Nigerian seaports will be concluded between August and September this year. The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo, who revealed this during the tour of Lagos seaports and terminals, explained that the review would be ready within 45 days. He said that all necessary factors had been factored into the new agreement which was expected to correct the shortcomings in the first concession agreement.

Sambo commended the efforts of terminal operators in transforming port operations over the years even as he appreciated the massive job opportunities availed by Nigerians at the terminals, saying that at SIFAX alone, more than 7,000 Nigerians had been employed.

Sambo added: “Each Nigerian employed means that a minimum of 10 people are being cared for either directly or indirectly. “So, this means that SIFAX is responsible for feeding over 70,000 Nigerians. This is just one terminal caring for this number of people and probably educating their children.” Also, the Minister said that automation was the only way to drive efficiency at the nation’s seaports. He encouraged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to intensify efforts geared towards automated processes. Sambo was accompanied on the tour of Lagos ports and railway by the Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko; Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, and executive directors of other transport agencies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...