FG to conduct promotion interviews for civil servants Dec 10

The Federal Government has resolved to conduct promotion interviews for civil servants on December 10. This was disclosed in a release by the Deputy Director, Communications in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, M.A. Ahmed yesterday.

According to him, the HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, approved the release of the timetable for the conduct of the year 2022 Promotion Examination for eligible candidates on Salary Grade Levels 06-13 in the Common Pool of the Office.

According to the Circular No. HCSF/CMO/ EM/AOD/073/VOI. III/12, dated November 25, 2022 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office – OHCSF, Dr. (Engr.) Marcus Ogunbiyi, only candidates on Salary Grade Levels 06 and 07 to 13, who must have spent a minimum of two and three years, respectively on their present grade levels by December 31, 2021, were eligible to sit for the examination

