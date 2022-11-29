News Top Stories

FG to conduct promotion interviews for civil servants Dec 10

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Government has resolved to conduct promotion interviews for civil servants on December 10. This was disclosed in a release by the Deputy Director, Communications in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, M.A. Ahmed yesterday.

According to him, the HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, approved the release of the timetable for the conduct of the year 2022 Promotion Examination for eligible candidates on Salary Grade Levels 06-13 in the Common Pool of the Office.

 

According to the Circular No. HCSF/CMO/ EM/AOD/073/VOI. III/12, dated November 25, 2022 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office – OHCSF, Dr. (Engr.) Marcus Ogunbiyi, only candidates on Salary Grade Levels 06 and 07 to 13, who must have spent a minimum of two and three years, respectively on their present grade levels by December 31, 2021, were eligible to sit for the examination

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

