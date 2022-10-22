FG to create 21m jobs by 2025- Minister

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to provide an enabling environment for the creation of 21 million full time jobs and to lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the Inter-Ministerial Training Workshop on Boosting Job Creation held at the United Nations House in Abuja, noted that this was in line with the National Development Plan of the government.

According to him, the Federal, State, and Local governments, as well as high networth individuals and corporate organisations have been giving serious attention to job creation and as such, had taken necessary actions needed to create decent jobs for the Nigerian workforce.

Represented by Director of Labour in the Employment and Wages Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Gloria Ogifo, he stressed that the high rate of unemployment in the country could not be ignored as it was a major contributing factor to the increased insurgencies, agitations and other criminal activities manifesting in different parts of the country. Country Director of the the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Vanessa Phala, noted that the ILO was pleased to collaborate with the Ministry to promote an enabling environment for the promotion of quality job creation through the implementation of the National Employment Policy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...