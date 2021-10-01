FG to deal with MDAs violating IPPIS

News Top Stories

The Federal Government said it would deal with anyone in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that violates the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The warning was handed down by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris at the final phase of a nationwide training for IPPIS role players held in Minna, Niger State. In his remark at the ocassion, Idris said government would deal decisively with any role player involved in any kind of infraction. “Your schedule is a trust and you are expected to be above board,” he warned.

IPPIS role players are staff of MDAs, including tertiary institutions and the police that have been granted access to carry out certain roles on the centralised IPPIS platform. Recently, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation announced the decentralisation of the operations of IPPIS, an action aimed at enabling MDAs, tertiary institutions and the police to handle some issues in their payroll without necessarily having to come to the IPPIS headquarters in Abuja.

The Accountant General of the Federation, who was represented at the occasion, reminded the IPPIS role players that they were an important part of the complex machinery meant to sustain a flawless payroll system and advised that they should be honest, diligent and correctly apply the ideas gained at the training in carrying out the responsibility assigned to them. On the presidential directive that all government personnel should be enrolled on the IPPIS, Idris maintained that although some individuals and associations had attempted to discredit the policy, a large percentage of government personnel have been enrolled on the IPPIS platform.

He assured that more efforts will be made to get the remaining government employees onto the IPPIS platform. In his remarks at the closing of the training, the Director (IPPIS), Dr. Ben Nsikak FCA, appreciated the Accountant General of the Federation for approving the training exercise.

