Business

FG to disburse cabotage fund soon, says Sambo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

….as insecurity, paucity of fund hamper Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rehabilitation

The Federal Government has said that it would soon commence disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), to enable indigenous shipping operators compete favourably with their international counterparts. Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo made this known at the weekend when he visited the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Area Office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

The CVFF is an intervention fund created by the Federal Government for the development of indigenous shipping capacity in Nigeria to enable them maintain existing vessels or purchase new ones. Describing the CVFF as a low hanging fruit, the minister said it would support maritime activities which are the gateway to the nation’s economy, adding that “if we get our acts right, the maritime industry can replace the revenue from the oil”.

While answering questions from news  men at the BUA Ports and Terminal Limited, situated at the Rivers Port, the Minister expressed delight at the progress of work, saying, “We are making good progress, bringing this place to a world standard”.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Minister, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has blamed the delays in the rehabilitation of the old Port Harcourt- Maiduguri narrow gauge on insecurity and vandalism along the corridor.

This is as the Minister also disclosed that the Federal Government is yet to complete negotiation with the foreigner its 85 per cent funding of the project, he noted that the little progress so far made on the project is from the 15 per cent counterpart funding by Nigeria.

Sambo spoke during the Ministerial inspection tour of the project at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He said that the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the project has complained of attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis.

 

Sambo, who was obviously very displeased by these acts, condemned it in strong terms, pointing out that in the history of Nigeria, no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure like the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

He used the opportunity to call on the media and the judiciary to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as a deterrent to others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

MAN: New electricity tariff, stiff test for manufacturers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) raised great concerns about the revised Multi-Year-Tariff Order (MYTO) for January to June 2021 by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with the adjustment of N2.00 to N4.00 per kilowatt hour of electricity, effective January 1, 2021. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, investigations conducted among […]
Business

Third Mainland Bridge repair: FRSC warns motorists driving against traffic

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

      The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State said it is disturbed by the recent disruption of law and order where motorists are driving against traffic at Adeniji inward Iyana Oworo on the Third Mainland Bridge. It has therefore warned against such act.   The Lagos Stated Sector Commander of FRSC, […]
Business

TotalEnergies sees N69bn revenue in Q1’22

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected to achieve N68.655 billion revenue for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the oil firm also projected N56.109 billion as cost of sales for the period.   Total is also targeting to rake in N4.511 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica