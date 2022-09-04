FG to disburse cabotage fund soon, says Sambo

….as insecurity, paucity of fund hamper Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rehabilitation

The Federal Government has said that it would soon commence disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), to enable indigenous shipping operators compete favourably with their international counterparts. Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo made this known at the weekend when he visited the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Area Office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The CVFF is an intervention fund created by the Federal Government for the development of indigenous shipping capacity in Nigeria to enable them maintain existing vessels or purchase new ones. Describing the CVFF as a low hanging fruit, the minister said it would support maritime activities which are the gateway to the nation’s economy, adding that “if we get our acts right, the maritime industry can replace the revenue from the oil”.

While answering questions from news men at the BUA Ports and Terminal Limited, situated at the Rivers Port, the Minister expressed delight at the progress of work, saying, “We are making good progress, bringing this place to a world standard”.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Minister, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has blamed the delays in the rehabilitation of the old Port Harcourt- Maiduguri narrow gauge on insecurity and vandalism along the corridor.

This is as the Minister also disclosed that the Federal Government is yet to complete negotiation with the foreigner its 85 per cent funding of the project, he noted that the little progress so far made on the project is from the 15 per cent counterpart funding by Nigeria.

Sambo spoke during the Ministerial inspection tour of the project at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He said that the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the project has complained of attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis.

Sambo, who was obviously very displeased by these acts, condemned it in strong terms, pointing out that in the history of Nigeria, no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure like the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He used the opportunity to call on the media and the judiciary to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as a deterrent to others.

