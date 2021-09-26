FG to effect drastic changes at Ikoyi passport office

Following a report on the delayed processing of passports at Ikoyi office, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service, has resolved to effect some drastic changes at the station.

That is to enable applicants get their documents processed and passports released on time. A statement signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service Public Relations Officer, Amos Okpu, on behalf of the Acting Comptroller General, Isa Jere Idris, said a special task force had been ordered to proceed to Ikoyi Passport Office to clear all existing backlog of applications.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had in an exclusive report recounted the ordeal faced by applicants in a bid to get their applications processed and passports released at the office.

According to the statement, the team of task force has arrived Ikoyi, Lagos and commenced the clearance exercise to ensure that all outstanding passport applications are sorted out within the week. “It would be recalled that upon assumption of office, the Acting Comptroller General had promised to deepen the passport issuance reform efforts to ensure seamless passport issuance processes across issuance centre,” the statement said.

The comptroller general also used the opportunity to assure applicants, who have been enrolled into the passport system in Ikoyi, Lagos that the team shall commence issuance for notification of collection to applicants, whose passports are ready.

He promised that some drastic changes would be made at the station to improve the quality of service delivery.

The statement added: “The acting comptroller general, hereby appeals to prospective passport applicants to endeavour to visit the Service’s website immigration. gov.ng to apply and make payment for the passport categories of their choice and avoid patronising anybody who would request them to make any cash payment for passport.

