FG to eliminate malaria prevalence from 27% to zero%

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) says it will reduce malaria prevalence from 23 per cent to zero per cent through action and review of Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation guidelines (ACSM). The Technical Advisor Malaria,

 

Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN), Mr Ogunbi Temitope, shared the plan with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday during the review meeting on ACSM in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

 

According to him, the guideline is a document that gives details of the planning, coordination and implementation of ACSM activities that guide increasing awareness about malaria and developing activities that will help to increase demand for malaria products and services.

 

Temitope, a partner supporting NMEP, stressed that the Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts at eradicating malaria, as the prevalence have reduced from 27 per cent to 23 per cent.

