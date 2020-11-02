News

FG to end impunity against journalists

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA Comment(0)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) at the weekend said that the Federal Government had vowed to end impunity for crimes against members of the public including the journalists.

 

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu in Abuja yesterday.

 

Malami, according to Gwandu had in his message commemorating the United Nation proclaimed November 2nd as International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria was no longer among the countries with impunity for crimes against journalists. It reads:

 

“The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on Wednesday 28th day of October 2020 indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.

