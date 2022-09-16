FG to establish 22,910MT cashew processing plants

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to establish six new cashew processing plants with an estimated capacity of 22,910 metric tonnes to create one million jobs through the commodity value chain in the country. Government, which disclosed this during a press conference on the 16th African Cashew Alliance (ACA) Annual Cashew Conference and Expo in Abuja, also informed that Nigeria’s annual earnings from cashew increased to about $450 million (N192.64 billion) as at this week’s Monday’s official exchange rate. Specifically, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, noted that Nigeria currently had 15 active cashew processing plants, producing 55,750 metric tonnes as well as eight inactive plants with an estimated capacity of 8,500 metric tonnes.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, FMITI, Evelyn Ngige, the minister said: “New investments are being planned for the development of six new plants with an estimated capacity of 22,910 metric tonnes.” On his part, the President, Board of Directors, African Cashew Alliance, Babatola Faseru, explained that Nigeria had been able to raise its earnings from cashew to $450 million annually, adding that the target was to increase the figure to $4 billion. He said: “$450 million is what the country earns annually from cashew production However, this is actually too small because a country like Vietnam does $3.5 billion annually. “Of course, what brings about that gap is the value addition which they add to their production. “Vietnam produces about 350,000 metric tonnes a year. Nigeria produces about 270,000 metric tonnes, but we don’t process enough cashew to increase our earnings.

This conference is to look at this issue, among other concerns in the value chain. “We want to industrialise the sector from which we earn $450 million, while our target is to generate about $4 billion from this commodity in the next few years.” Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently raking in about $300 million annually from cashew nut earnings as revenue in her 14th globally ranking position, against $3 billion made annually by Viet nam from the product, cashew. Besides, the country’s production capacity oscillates between 260,000 to 270,000 tons coming behind Côte d’Ivoire’s cashew production capacity which is in excess of 625,000 tonnes. However, amid the gap, cashew stakeholders are brainstorming on path ways Nigeria can leverage on the product to achieve her quest of diversifying her economy from oil to nonoil sector. To buttress the various hindrances, bottlenecks inhibiting Nigeria from reaping maximally from cashew nut like other nations, Mr. David Ibidapo, of Afex Commodities Exchange underscored importance of building Nigeria’s economy by diversifying economy from oil to non-oil sector. “We can’t build economy on crude oil. We can leverage economy growth on agriculture given its potential, and for that to happen, the country has to look at sectors the country has comparative advantage on and cashew nut is one of them,” he said. Ibidapo noted that Nigeria was facing difficulty in bringing to bear her potential in cashew nut production because it has failed in boosting demand for local production. According to him, the value addition in cashew nut production plays strategic role, an aspect Nigeria is not utilizing maximally at the moment

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...