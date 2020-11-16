FG to establish 600MW solar coy in Katsina

*KTSG expends N2bn to connect 300 communities to National Grid

The Federal Government has taken land in Daura and Kankia towns of Katsina State to establish a solar powered energy company that will generate 600 megawatt of electricity.

The Katsina State government has already provided the land in Kankia and Daura where the equipment will be installed for the generating of the energy.

Engr. Mansur Musa Bakori, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Power and Energy, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

“When the project is completed, Katsina State will benefit from 200 megawatt while the balance 400 megawatt will be given to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for sale to other customers on the National Grid.

“When the project is completed the Katsina Government will have a lot of economic activities that will give unemployed youths some jobs.

“At the moment the company that will execute the solar powered project has gone to obtain PCOA from the Ministry of Power to commence the project.

“The two town of Daura and Kankia are places blessed with a lot of sun shine and that informed government’s decision to establish the solar powered energy company,” he said.

Musa said that when the project is completed it will provide job opportunities to unemployed youth.

And in a related development, the Katsina State Department of Energy and Power, Says that the state government has expended N2 billion to connect 300 communities to the National Grid.

The state government began connecting the communities from 2015 to date.

Engr. Mansur Musa Bakori, who disclosed this, said that, apart from connecting towns and villages, the state government had also connected Afri-Glober, a company in Kankia LGA, to the Grid.

“Afri-Glober has given over 100 Katsina citizens employment and is operating at full scale which is helping boost the economic activities of people in the area,” he explained.