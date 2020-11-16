Metro & Crime

FG to establish 600MW solar coy in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

*KTSG expends N2bn to connect 300 communities to National Grid

The Federal Government has taken land in Daura and Kankia towns of Katsina State to establish a solar powered energy company that will generate 600 megawatt of electricity.
The Katsina State government has already provided the land in Kankia and Daura where the equipment will be installed for the generating of the energy.
Engr. Mansur Musa Bakori, the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Power and Energy, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Katsina.
“When the project is completed, Katsina State will benefit from 200 megawatt while the balance 400 megawatt will be given to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for sale to other customers on the National Grid.
“When the project is completed the Katsina Government will have a lot of economic activities that will give unemployed youths some jobs.
“At the moment the company that will execute the solar powered project has gone to obtain PCOA from the Ministry of Power to commence the project.
“The two town of Daura and Kankia are places blessed with a lot of sun shine and that informed government’s decision to establish the solar powered energy company,” he said.
Musa said that when the project is completed it will provide job opportunities to unemployed youth.
And in a related development, the Katsina State Department of Energy and Power, Says that the state government has expended N2 billion to connect 300 communities to the National Grid.
The state government began connecting the communities from 2015 to date.
Engr. Mansur Musa Bakori, who disclosed this, said that, apart from connecting towns and villages, the state government had also connected Afri-Glober, a company in Kankia LGA, to the Grid.
“Afri-Glober has given over 100 Katsina citizens employment and is operating at full scale which is helping boost the economic activities of people in the area,” he explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu okays daily, midweek religious services in mosques, churches

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Orders re-opening of cinemas, gyms, others today Worship centres in Lagos State are now free to operate their daily and midweek religious services as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has now ordered full re-opening for the daily and midweek services with strict adherence to the guild lines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 […]
Metro & Crime

Eid-El-Kabir: Oniru empowers 5,000 residents with food items, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of the moves to cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the residents and enable them celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has commenced distribution of food items to 5,000 residents of the kingdom. New Telegraph learnt that the food distribution initiative tagged: “Ileya Food […]
Metro & Crime

Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA chair tasks CDAs on people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (IBLCDA), Olusesan Daini, has called on the over 200 Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the area to initiate projects that impact positively on residents.   The chairman said this at the inauguration of an office by Sholumade Irepodun CDA in the Macauley area of the LCDA Daini, represented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: