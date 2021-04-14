News

FG to establish emergency medical, ambulance services

The Federal Government has said plans were underway to establish a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) to ensure prompt access to health care services during an emergency. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known yesterday in Abuja at a media parley and dissemination of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) 2021 Annual Operation Plan. Ehanire, who said an efficient emergency medical service could reduce mortality rate by 50 per cent, said there was the need to address the delays in financial and physical access to first aid medical care in order to save more lives.

He said: “It will involve prompt response to medical distress calls of all types with first responders, transfer to facilities, assured first aid at point of care at no immediate user cost.” Quoting the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), he said besides a poor health indices of vulnerable populations, there was the need to address the challenges confronting functional and affordable health centres, physical and financial access, health care and enlightenment, harmful traditional or socio-cultural practices, access to appropriate healthcare before, during and after pregnancy or ill-health.

The Minister, who decried inadequate utilisation of media platforms in passing health-related information and messages to the public, said there was dire need to strengthen engagement with media institutions to drive social and behavioural change and influence attitudes towards (RMNCAEH+N) through improved strategic communication tools. “The media also plays a role in social cohesion and in reshaping norms to become the change agent for positive health seeking behaviour. Despite its enormous potential, there is, unfortunately, inadequate utilisation of media platforms for dissemination of health-related information to the public by the health sector.

