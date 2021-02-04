FG to establish mineral processing plant in Ebonyi

Ministry of Mines and Steal has received an acre of land from Ebonyi State Government to establish Artisanal Small Scale Mineral processing plant for South East Zone at Egu-Ogwu village Uburu, Ohauzara local government area of the state, Governor Dave Umahi, who received Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah has said.

The Minister while thanking the state government for donating the land during at new Government House, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, the state capital, debunked allegations that he boycotted the exercise last week Friday due to governor’s disagreement with Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

He blamed his inability to perform the exercise as earlier scheduled on flight challenges. “I can tell you, without your support, most of the projects done in the southeast wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

Ogah said the siting Artisanal Small Scale Mineral processing Centre in Ebonyi State was the Federal Government’s plan to establish one of such institutions in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country in response to the effect of COVID-19. While expressing hope that the establishment when fully operational would bring about efficiency in mining and mineral processing operations in the country, the Minister appealed to the state government to strengthen their partnerships to ensure the realization of the targets.

However, Umahi thanked the Federal Government for the choice of Ebonyi State for the center and attributed the development in the state to a product of the President’s intervention. He said: “I can say that in all, you are a success yet you are a humble person, you are a man of content and character, I will always tell the people if you want to be successful, you have to be humble. The development we have here in Ebonyi State is as a result of interventions by Mr. President.

“I never had an issue with Dr. Onu, I never had any issue with him for once. Some people have so bastardized news that people are no longer interested. When I left the PDP, I said we have been so unfairly treated because the Development of individuals is not Development of the region.”

