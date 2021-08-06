FG to establish special court for rape cases

The Federal Government yesterday said it was committed to the provision of access to justice for vulnerable children in the country. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said to this end, the Federal Government amongst others will establish special courts to try cases of rape and gender-related offences. Malami spoke at the launch of the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme targeted at children on the move and other vulnerable children. The programme, which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and UNICEF, is sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Buni Yadi Foundation, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), University of Abuja and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes. Speaking at the event, the AGF said: “This administration will continue to do its best in the protection of the rights of children and vulnerable persons.”
Related Articles
NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has lifted the suspension on Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), a framework which allows telecom operators to trade unused spectrum among themselves. The guidelines, which came into force in 2018, was suspended by the telecoms regulator earlier this year to allow for fresh guidelines that would make it more flexible for operators […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Six more killed in Ibadan rival youth groups’ clashes
Aside two persons that were reportedly killed in a gang war on Thursday evening in some streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at least six more people have allegedly been killed following the clash between some youths which spilled into Friday morning. The six people, Saturday Telegraph learnt, were killed in a street fight […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Buhari should resign -PDP
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to secure the country and should therefore, do the honourable thing and resign as president. Secondus in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi said Buhari’s statement that the Service Chiefs were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)