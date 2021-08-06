FG to establish special court for rape cases

The Federal Government yesterday said it was committed to the provision of access to justice for vulnerable children in the country. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said to this end, the Federal Government amongst others will establish special courts to try cases of rape and gender-related offences. Malami spoke at the launch of the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme targeted at children on the move and other vulnerable children. The programme, which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and UNICEF, is sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Buni Yadi Foundation, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), University of Abuja and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes. Speaking at the event, the AGF said: “This administration will continue to do its best in the protection of the rights of children and vulnerable persons.”

Like this: Like Loading...