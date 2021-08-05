News

FG to establish special court for rape cases

… moves to protect vulnerable children

The Federal Government Thursday said it is committed to the provision of access to justice for vulnerable children in the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said to this end, the Federal Government amongst others will establish special courts to try cases of rape and gender-related offences.

Malami spoke at the launch of the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme targeted at children on the move and other vulnerable children.

The programme, which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and UNICEF, is sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Buni Yadi Foundation, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), University of Abuja and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

Speaking at the event, the AGF said: “This administration will continue to do its best in the protection of the rights of children and vulnerable persons.

“Recently, at a function together with the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, I disclosed that my office is currently engaging with respective heads of courts to establish specialized courts for the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences in the country.”

The move, according to the minister, will fast track such cases and result in justice for child victims of sexual violence.

Represented by Prof. Mohammed Ahmadu, the Special Assistant to the President on Research and Special Duties, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami remarked that every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Judge (CJ) of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, stated that the inauguration of the project is apt taken into consideration the high rate/number of out-of-school/children on move and other vulnerable ones.

The CJ disclosed that in Kano alone as per statistics about two years back, there are 3. 2 million out-of-school children wondering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.

