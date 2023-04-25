News Top Stories World News

FG To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded In Sudan Wednesday – Abike Dabiri

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has disclosed that the Federal Government may commence the evacuation of citizens in Sudan from Wednesday morning.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa gave the hint while speaking in an interview with BBC Africa amid fears for nationals trapped by the war.

Also, taking to her verified Twitter handle to give a situation report on the government evacuation plan, the NiDCOM boss stated that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sorted all payments needed to finalize the evacuation, except for a few impediments in logistics.

She further disclosed that evacuating the nationals early in the morning is safer when it comes to war situations.

She tweeted, “They are still in Khartoum. @nemanigeria has sorted all payments etc but there are still a few logistical delays. They will likely proceed early morning. Safer to leave early morning.

“A war situation is not a normal situation. We are all anxiously waiting to receive them.”

The PG headline is not correct. Read the full statement Many hours of delays. But @nemanigeria, responsible for evacuations, has progressed.4O buses waiting to depart to Cairo but looking like may be very early tomorrow morning. They all will soon be back🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/LFIn6KbuOw

— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 25, 2023

New Telegraph reports that the unrest in Sudan began about ten days ago when the country’s army and paramilitary forces locked horns in a battle of supremacy which has claimed over 400 lives.

Both warring factions, the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have however agreed to a three-day ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, for foreign countries to move out their people.

Many countries including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Cyprus, and Germany, among others have successfully evacuated their nationals from the northeastern country.

