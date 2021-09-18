News

FG to execute Kano-Maradi rail, Apapa TinCan ports projects,13 others with fresh foreign loans, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the foreign loans recently approved by the Senate would be used to execute the Kano-Maradi rail, Apapa TinCan Ports and 13 other projects.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The loans, according to him, are to be sourced from multinational institutions in line with the 2018-2021 medium term external borrowings plans.

The Senate had recently approved sovereign loans of $4.054bn and €710million as well as grant components of $125m for the proposed projects by President Buhari.

The sovereign loans, he said, would be sourced from the World Bank, French Development Agency (AFD), China-Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit (SINOSURE).

The loan facility to be provided by European ECA/KfW/IPEX/APC would be spent on the construction of the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) linking Nigeria with Niger Republic from Kano-Katsina-Daura-Jibiya-Maradi with branch to Dutse.

The specific project title, Kano-Maradi SGR with a branch to Dutse, has an implementation period of 30 months and will be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Transport.

The China EXIM Bank is expected to finance the construction of the branch line of Apapa-TinCan Island Port, under the Lagos-Ibadan Railway modernisation project.

The World Bank is expected to finance seven projects including the $125million grant for ‘‘Better Education Services for All’’.

The Global Partnership for Education grant is expected to increase equitable access for out-of-school children and improve literacy in focus states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Africa Prudential records 24% decline in profit as revenue sheds 11%

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Africa Prudential Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading Registrar Company, has announced a 24 per cent decline in profit after tax in its six months financial period ended June 30, 2021. The investor services and business support solutions provider with close to five decades’ experience in the Nigerian Capital Market, also reported that its revenue dropped […]
News Top Stories

NBS: VAT collection rose to N496.39bn in Q1’2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) data for the first quarter of 2021 surged to N496.39 billion as of the end of first quarter of 2021 from N324.58 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.   The NBS disclosed this in its report titled, “Sectorial distribution of […]
News

Delta: Youth group suspends ultimatum to operators of OML 40

Posted on Author Ola James

The 14-day ultimatum given to the operators of OML 40, the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture Nigeria Limited by the Egbema Youths Council (EYC) has been suspended following the intervention of the Warri North Local Government Council Chairman, Smart Asekutu in the face-off The Egbema Youth Councilhadattheirlastmeetingon August30,2021, issued theultimatumfortheoperatingjoint venturescompanytoaddress their seven-point demands within 14 days, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica