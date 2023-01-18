FG to fast track fuel subsidy removal to April 2023 from June

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to halt fuel subsidy this year much earlier than the middle of the year (June) 2023.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed gave the hint on Tuesday, saying that the government may begin the gradual removal of petrol subsidy from April.

Ahmed spoke during an interview with ARISE TV on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Fuel subsidy retention has become a sour point in the government fiscal policy, draining billions of naira ought to have been extended into infrastructure development and other related facilities.

In the current 2023 budget, the Federal Government plans to spend N3.35 trillion on petrol subsidies from January till June, 2023.

But speaking during the interview, the minister noted that the petrol subsidy regime must be exited as it is revenue that would have gone into the government coffers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...