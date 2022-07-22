FG to fund fuel subsidy with N6.72 trn in 2023

…targets aggregate N17.99trn expenditure, N8.46trn revenue

Based on two projected scenarios, the Federal Government is retaining subsidy regime funding in 2023 fiscal year with estimated provision of N6.72 trillion. The subsidy will be funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPL) on behalf of the federation, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, confirmed on Thursday at the presentation of 2023-2035 Medium Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) in Abuja. The proposed estimate is higher than N4.19 trillion provided for as fuel subsidy in 2022.

The 2023 -2035 MTEF & FSP projections deviate from the projections in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025. In the MTEF, real GDP growth is projected at 3.75per cent in 2023, from a revised projection of 3.55 per cent for 2022. Growth is expected to moderate to 3.30 per cent in 2024 before picking up to 3.46 per cent in 2025 while inflation rate is projected to average 17.16 per cent in 2023, up from the revised average of 16.11 per cent for 2022.

Upward pressure on prices is expected to be driven by the current and lag effect of the global price surge due to the Russian-Ukraine war, domestic insecurity, rising costs of imports, exchange rate depreciation, as well as other supply-side constraints. Addressing a gathering yesterday comprising media representatives, members of civil society organisations and other stakeholders, the minister said provision for fuel subsidy next year was tied to two prevailing scenarios. Giving an overview of oil and gas revenues and federally funded upstream project costs (2023 – 2025), the minister elucidated on two scenarios that would warrant making provision for fuel subsidy next year.

She said: “The projected fiscal outcomes in the medium term are presented under two scenarios based on the underlying budget parameters/assumptions, as follows: Scenario one – the Business-as-Usual scenario: This assumes that the subsidy on PMS, estimated at N6.72 trillion for full year 2023, will remain and be fully provided for. Scenario two – the reform scenario:

This assumes that petrol subsidy will remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2021, in which case only N3.36 trillion will be provided for. “Additionally, there will be tighter enforcement of the performance management framework for GOEs that will significantly increase operating surplus/ dividend remittances in 2023.” She added that both scenarios had implications for net accretion to the Federation Account and projected deficit levels.

The government, in the MTEF & FSP presented yesterday, also proposed two aggerate expenditures for 2023 fiscal year, which the minister tied to two scenarios. “In this scenario, given the severely constrained fiscal space, it is not feasible to make any provision for MDAs’ capital expenditure in 2023 beyond multilateral/ bilateral loan-funded and donor-funded projects.

