Education

FG to gazette visitation panels to federal varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has said visitation panels to 38 federal universities and four inter-university centres recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, would be gazetted to enable the exercise to be carried out.
The Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who made the disclosure during a meeting with the Quality Assurance Committee of the NUC Board in Abuja, said the Federal Ministry of Education was working with the justice ministry to ensure that the gazetting was done expeditiously.
In a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director, Corporate Affairs NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, he said all federal universities and Inter-University Centres would receive a visitation team each except those universities created less than five years ago.
According to him, the universities; Maritime University, Okerenkoko, the Army University, Biu and the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, were not due for such visitation, adding that the other universities: the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna and the Police Academy, Wudil would also not be visited
Rasheed further noted that as soon as the gazetting was done, the Hon. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu would inaugurate the panels after which they would proceed to their respective universities for the assignment.
He said the audit would cover a period of 10 years for all the universities to be visited except for the federal universities in Birnin Kebbi, Gashua and Gusau whose audit would cover only five years as they were created less than 10 years ego.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

ASUU to FG: Pay our 5 months deducted Union dues, else strike continues

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

    Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Sunday accused the Federal Government of having deducted check-off dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike continues. This was made known through the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, […]
Education

Closing schools ‘greater public health risk’ than reopening, says top US health official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Keeping schools closed in the coming academic year is a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Redfield said the guidelines the CDC has given on operating schools during the pandemic are designed […]
Education

ASUP drags Ikpeazu to human rights commission over 20 months salary

Posted on Author  Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has dragged the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to the Human Rights Commission in Abuja, over the 20 months salaries owed her members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. The Union, in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission dated August 5, 2020, stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: