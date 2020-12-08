FG to gazette visitation panels to federal varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has said visitation panels to 38 federal universities and four inter-university centres recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, would be gazetted to enable the exercise to be carried out.

The Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who made the disclosure during a meeting with the Quality Assurance Committee of the NUC Board in Abuja, said the Federal Ministry of Education was working with the justice ministry to ensure that the gazetting was done expeditiously.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director, Corporate Affairs NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, he said all federal universities and Inter-University Centres would receive a visitation team each except those universities created less than five years ago.

According to him, the universities; Maritime University, Okerenkoko, the Army University, Biu and the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, were not due for such visitation, adding that the other universities: the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna and the Police Academy, Wudil would also not be visited

Rasheed further noted that as soon as the gazetting was done, the Hon. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu would inaugurate the panels after which they would proceed to their respective universities for the assignment.

He said the audit would cover a period of 10 years for all the universities to be visited except for the federal universities in Birnin Kebbi, Gashua and Gusau whose audit would cover only five years as they were created less than 10 years ego.

